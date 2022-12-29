DaveAI marks a year of rapid innovation with significant growth in business, clientele, and team size

DaveAI, a full stack AI sales experience platform, also a leader in virtual sales avatar, has achieved record growth in 2022 in terms of revenue, business and recognition.

DaveAI's platform that enables 25+ leading enterprise brands, showcased growth across every area of business throughout the year.

Revenue Growth - DaveAI has observed an average revenue growth of 494% over the last 3 years.

Customer growth - DaveAI has seen 33% growth in its clientele in 2022 from industries such as Automobile, BFSI and Lifestyle Retail.

Industry Acknowledgements - Over the last one year, DaveAI has won multiple prestigious awards for its exemplary work in the AI and new-age tech domain: • Best Virtual Sales Avatar for Brands - FuTech Award 2022 • Ranked 15th in Deloitte Fast 50 Awards for fastest growing technology companies in India • Most Effective Voice Assistant App at The Maddies Awards 2022 • Sparkies award for Best Avatar Powered AI Chatbot for Customer Engagement • Ranked in Top 10 in Akzonobel Paint the Future Challenge • Winners of ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited i-Mobilothon 2022 • Featured in Sap.io's Future of Automotive Cohort 2022 Product Innovation - DaveAI, this year evolved into a full stack AI sales experience platform, expanding on its virtual avatar capabilities. DaveAI, aligned its products into a common platform offering enterprises the flexibility to create experiences in different form factors, while having complete control of their customer data. One of the first enterprise metaverse deployments at scale in the automobile industry was launched for Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. Maruti Suzuki's Nexaverse was a huge success driving >20% of car sales for a new launch.

Creators: With 'A Dave New World', DaveAI is on track to empanel 1000+ curated creators on the platform who will help enterprises create experience at scale, using DaveAI's platform. With 'A Dave New World', enterprises will have the flexibility to create their own meta-ready experiences that are also compatible with other leading metaverses.

Employee growth - DaveAI strengthened its 3D AI capabilities significantly this year along with other software development & marketing skillsets, owing to its rapid business growth. DaveAI has grown its workforce by 34%, bringing on new talent across departments.

DaveAI's CEO, Sriram P H, credits their employees, customers, partners & investors with the company's 494% revenue growth over the past three years. He said, ''We are very proud of our growth story over the last 3 years, because it has been led by our customers. Our deployments have seen a minimum of 30% increase in sales metrics providing quantifiable return on investment. While the growth this year was led by our existing customers who scaled with us, we have onboarded some large new customers with a strong growth projection. Our Platform roadmap is backed by our hypothesis on the next generation of internet & experiences, which is a large global market opportunity for us to tap into. Our focus this year would be to expand our geographical and partner footprint.'' About DaveAI DaveAI is a full stack Meta-ready experience creator platform building the next generation Artificial Intelligence solutions to help businesses drive incremental revenues. DaveAI, through its Virtual Sales Avatar, mimics a human sales brain and helps enterprises to create seamless customer product discovery experiences that are both immersive & interactive.

This Virtual Avatar humanizes digital conversations & provides hyper personalized & contextual customer interactions by identifying their needs at different stages of their product discovery journey. With Empathetic AI technology, DaveAI delivers state-of-the-art customer experience that blends Speech & NLP, 3D Visualization, and a Recommendation system at the edge, in real-time.

