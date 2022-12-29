Left Menu

Jack Daniel’s turns out in Bold Fashion this festive season in India with its Barrel Tree installation

The Jack Daniels Barrel Tree is a tradition that started in 2011 at the Jack Daniel Distillery, and as a first Jack Daniels is inviting Friends of Jack in India to revel in festivities with style, and raise a toast to the spirit of the festive season and Jack Daniels. Made up of 42 Jack Daniels Old No. 7 and Jack Daniels Tennessee Apple bottles, the tree measures 6 feet in height.

The word Christmas often evokes the picture of a beautifully decorated tree with gifts and goodies. Just imagine if that tree was made up of dozens of barrels of Jack Daniel's. Sounds surreal? Well, it's not! To shake things up a little this festive season, Jack Daniel's, the globally iconic brand, has decided to come up with its own version of the Festive Tree — The Jack Daniel's Barrel Tree. Installed at Privee, One of Delhi's top clubs, at Shangri La in the national capital, the Jack Daniel's Barrel Tree is made up of more than 60 barrels and stands at a height of 25 feet. The Jack Daniel's Barrel Tree is a tradition that started in 2011 at the Jack Daniel Distillery, and as a first Jack Daniel's is inviting 'Friends of Jack' in India to revel in festivities with style, and raise a toast to the spirit of the festive season and Jack Daniel's. And the tree has certainly been getting a lot of people to gather around it and helping the brand make new friends and reconnect with existing friends of Jack. To further capture the interest and attention of Jack Daniel's admirers and lovers, the company is also installing a special 'Jack Tree of Cheer' at more than 200 store locations across the country. Made up of 42 Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 and Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple bottles, the tree measures 6 feet in height. Boldly designed and innovatively crafted, each Jack Daniel's Christmas tree is a visual treat in itself. So, ring in the Festive cheer this year with Jack and jazz up your celebrations like never before!

