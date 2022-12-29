Left Menu

Cough syrup deaths: Marion Biotech into pharma, nutraceuticals, cosmetic products

Noida-based Marion Biotech, under the scanner following the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly after consuming its cough syrup, is the flagship firm of Emenox group which also has a presence in real estate and hospitals.

The privately held firm has a range of products spanning pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, herbals, and cosmetic products.

Founded in 1999, the company is understood to have a presence in Central Asian countries, Central and Latin America, South East Asia, and Africa. It claims to be the brand leader in the categories that it is present in these markets.

Marion Biotech is a licensed manufacturer and holds the licence for manufacturing Dok-1 Max syrup and tablet for exports granted by the Drugs Controller, Uttar Pradesh. It does not sell the Dok-1 Max syrup in India.

The company has a division, Emenox Healthcare which is into pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The Emenox group was founded by its Chairman Sachin Jain in 1998. It undertakes real estate development under its division Emenox Infratek, which was established in 2006.

