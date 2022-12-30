Science News Roundup: NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

NASA is exploring whether SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft can potentially offer an alternative ride home for some crew members of the International Space Station after a Russian capsule sprang a coolant leak while docked to the orbital lab. NASA and Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, are investigating the cause of a punctured coolant line on an external radiator of Russia's Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, which is supposed to return its crew of two cosmonauts and one U.S. astronaut to Earth early next year.

