Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2100 hours: DEL79 BIZ-2NDLD-STOCKS Sensex closes 2022 with annual gain of 4.44pc, Nifty ends up 4.32 pc Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed on a bearish note on the last trading day of 2022 due to fag-end selling in select banking, IT and capital goods shares.

DEL62 BIZ-LD FISCAL DEFICIT Centre's fiscal deficit touches 59 pc of full-year target in Nov-end New Delhi: The government's fiscal deficit in end-November touched 59 per cent of the full year Budget Estimate on increased capital expenditure and slow growth in non-tax revenue, according to Finance Ministry data released on Friday.

DEL75 BIZ-LD NDTV-ADANI Adani takes control of NDTV, buys promoters at 17 pc premium to open offer price New Delhi: Adani group on Friday gained full control of news broadcaster NDTV after it acquired most of founders -- Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy -- stake at a premium of almost 17 per cent over the rate it paid to minority shareholders of the firm.

DEL82 BIZ-LD-INFRA-GROWTH Core sector grows by 5.4 pc in Nov aided by higher coal, cement production New Delhi: Production of eight infrastructure sectors increased by 5.4 per cent in November against a 3.2 per cent growth in the same month last year on a better show by coal, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity segments, according to the official data released on Friday.

DEL81 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee gains 26 paise to close at 82.61 against US dollar; ends 2022 with 11.2 pc fall Mumbai: The rupee spurted by 26 paise to close at 82.61 against the US dollar on the last trading session of 2022 on Friday, as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels and a rising appetite for riskier assets among investors.

DEL69 BIZ-RBI-FOREX India's forex reserves down USD 691 mn to USD 562.81 bn in 2nd consecutive week of decline Mumbai: India's forex reserves dropped by USD 691 million to USD 562.808 billion as of December 23, making it the second consecutive week of decline in the kitty, according to the RBI data.

DCM47 BIZ-2NDLD ROAD ACCIDENTS-REPORT Over 19,400 road accidents occurred due to loss of control by driver in 2021: Report New Delhi: A total of 19,478 road accidents occurred in 2021 due to loss of control by the driver due to inappropriate speed, distraction or misjudging a curve, which claimed 9,150 lives and injured 19,077 people, according to a report released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

DEL71 BIZ-LD SMALL SAVINGS Govt hikes interest on post office savings schemes by up to 1.1 bps, retains PPF rate New Delhi: The government on Friday raised interest rates on most post office savings schemes that do not get income tax benefits in line with the firming of interest rates in the economy.

DEL70 BIZ-YEAR-LD INVESTORS WEALTH Equity investors turn richer by Rs 16.38 lakh crore in 2022 New Delhi: Dalal Street investors became richer by more than Rs 16.38 lakh crore this year as the equity market scaled new highs despite persistent geopolitical uncertainties and inflation worries.

DEL28 BIZ-YEAR-GOLD Gold to retain its glitter; may touch Rs 60,000 level in 2023 Mumbai: A yellow glow is likely to stand out amid grey geopolitical clouds in 2023, with gold price projected to touch Rs 60,000 per 10 grams in the Indian market as more investors veer towards safe-haven assets.

DCM10 BIZ-YEAR-INFLATION Battle against inflation to continue amid global uncertainties New Delhi: After remaining above the Reserve Bank's comfort level of 6 per cent for most part of this year, retail inflation is slowly easing, and efforts are likely to continue to further reduce it in the coming months amid global uncertainties.

DCM8 BIZ-YEAR-TELECOM Telecom space set for 5G, to attract Rs 1.5 lakh cr investments in 2023; tariff hikes likely too New Delhi: From connecting people with 5G services to lowering the cost of operations, the country's revitalised telecom sector is witnessing the bloom of reforms, and is set to attract more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore investments to build up networks in the new year.

