Apple working on 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models

American tech giant Apple has been gradually enlarging the display screens of its iPad Pros, from 11" and 12.9" to 11.1" and 13", respectively and these new models might arrive in 2024.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 00:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
American tech giant Apple has been gradually enlarging the display screens of its iPad Pros, from 11" and 12.9" to 11.1" and 13", respectively and these new models might arrive in 2024. According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, the news has been shared by display analyst Ross Young.

These iPad Pros will have OLED screens and, due to the slight increase in diameter, may retain the same overall physical dimensions as their predecessors, as Apple may just trim the bezels slightly to accommodate the larger panels. The current iPad Pro line-up includes an 11" variant with a standard LCD screen and a 12.9" model with a mini LED display. If this rumour is true, Apple's highest-end tablets could return to feature parity in the display market with the 2024 generation, as per GSM Arena.

The latest iPad Pros, powered by the M2 chip, were released in October. Hence, it wouldn't be shocking if there isn't another update to the line until 2024. Young initially stated that a 14.1" iPad Pro will be available in 2023, but has since clarified that such a product is no longer in development.

As per GSM Arena, while this may be correct, other rumours have suggested that an even larger 16-inch iPad is on the coming. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

