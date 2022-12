BRIEF-Who Meets With Chinese Officials On Current Covid-19 Situation - Statement

* WHO MEETS WITH CHINESE OFFICIALS ON CURRENT COVID-19 SITUATION - STATEMENT

* WHO CALLED ON CHINA TO STRENGTHEN VIRAL SEQUENCING, CLINICAL MANAGEMENT, AND IMPACT ASSESSMENT - STATEMENT * WHO SAYS EXPRESSED WILLINGNESS TO PROVIDE SUPPORT TO CHINA TO TACKLE COVID-19 SITUATION, RISK COMMUNICATIONS ON VACCINATION TO COUNTER HESITANCY

* WHO SAYS CHINESE SCIENTISTS ARE INVITED TO ENGAGE MORE CLOSELY IN WHO-LED COVID-19 EXPERT NETWORKS INCLUDING THE COVID-19 CLINICAL MANAGEMENT NETWORK * WHO SAYS INVITED CHINESE SCIENTISTS TO PRESENT DETAILED DATA ON VIRAL SEQUENCING AT MEETING OF TECHNICAL ADVISORY GROUP ON SARS-COV-2 VIRUS EVOLUTION ON 3 JAN Source text: [https://bit.ly/3YZIi2p]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)