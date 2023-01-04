Left Menu

January 2023 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 04-01-2023 09:36 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 09:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Google has released the January 2023 software update for all supported Pixel devices running Android 13. In addition to bug fixes and improvements, this update also includes support for static spatial audio, which will provide surround sound for any connected headset.

The latest software update is rolling out to Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Below is the complete changelog for Google Pixel January 2023 update (via):

Audio
  • Add support for Spatial Audio with certain devices and accessories (Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro)
Biometrics
  • Additional improvements for fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions (Pixel 6a, Pixel 7)
Bluetooth
  • Fix for issue occasionally preventing certain Bluetooth Low Energy devices or accessories from pairing or reconnecting
  • Fix for issue preventing audio from playing over certain headphones or accessories while connected in certain conditions
Camera
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing captured photos to appear corrupted or distorted while zoomed in (Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro)
Display & Graphics
  • Fix for issue occasionally preventing display from waking or appearing turned off while device is powered on (Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro)
User Interface
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing UI to display in landscape layout while device is held in portrait mode

The rollout will continue over the next few weeks in phases depending on carrier and device. Pixel users will receive a notification once the OTA becomes available for their devices.

Google noted that another update will roll out to Pixel Buds Pro in the coming weeks that will enable spatial audio with head tracking.

