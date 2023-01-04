Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-01-2023 17:03 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 17:03 IST
Ramco Systems to offer ERP software to Addison & Co
Enterprise software solutions provider Ramco Systems on Wednesday said it would provide ERP (enterprise resource planning) software solutions to Addison and Co Ltd of the Amalgamations Group and maker of metal-cutting tools.

The software offers modules for finance and accounts, inventory, purchases, sales, production, quality management as well as supplier and customer portal on a single integrated platform.

''The solution will provide Addison with real-time information availability across the business and reporting capabilities to support their decision making,'' city-headquartered Ramco Systems said in a company statement.

Addison and Co Ltd said it has upgraded the 25 years of association with Ramco System through the ERP software.

''We are privileged to reaffirm our longstanding ties with Addison. As one of our first batch of customers, it is heartening to see the trust and belief the company has placed on us to digitally transform their organisation,'' said president of Ramco Prashanth Vasu.

''We are delighted to partner with them to provide a next-gen platform that will help them continue to be pioneers in the cutting-tool industry,'' Vasu said.

Director and chief executive officer of Addison G Giridhara Gopal said, ''For the past 25 years, our partnership with Ramco played a key role in maintaining our position as leading manufacturer and exporter of cutting tools in the country.'' ''With Ramco's expertise and advanced capabilities of its ERP software, we are confident that we will attain an edge for our business,'' he said.

