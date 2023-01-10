Airtel rolls out 5G services in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela

Bharti Airtel has rolled out its 5G services in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Rourkela. The leading Indian telco has also deployed the ultrafast 5G services at the Kalinga and Birsa Munda stadiums in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, respectively, ahead of the upcoming Men's Hockey World Cup.

"We are thrilled to power the two stadiums hosting the men's hockey world cup. While at the stadium, customers can experience superfast network that will allow them High Definition video streaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos & videos and more. We are also launching our 5G services in the twin city of Bhubaneswar & Cuttack and Rourkela," said Soumendra Sahu, COO – Odisha, Bharti Airtel.

The Airtel 5G Plus services are currently live in the following locations:

Bhubaneswar

Nandan Vihar, Prashanti Vihar, KIIT, Kalarahanga, Chandaka Industrial Estate, Infocity, Kanan Vihar Ph I & Ph II, Sailashree Vihar, Niladri Vihar, Gadakana, Shree Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, BDA Colony, East Coast Railway Colony, XIMB, Fortune Tower, Maitree Vihar, Jaydev Vihar, Ekamra Kanan Park, Jagannath Vihar, IRC Village, Kalinga Stadium, Beherasahi, Shastri Nagar, CRPF Square, Sum Hospital Area, Bharatpur, Khandagiri, Aiginia, Kalinga Nagar, Kalinga Vihar, Jagamara, Dumduma, AIMS Hospital, Patrapada, Acharya Vihar, Chakeisiani, Rasulgarh, Sahid Nagar, Satya Nagar, Kharavela Nagar, Master Canteen, Rajmahal, Bapuji Nagar, Forest Park, Ganganagar, Kalpana, BJB Nagar, Lewis Road, Ravi Talkies, Samantarapur, Bargada BRIT Colony, Laxmisagar, Chintamaniswar, Palasuni

Cuttack

Balikuda, Gopalpur, Kalyaninagar, Balisahi, Rajendra Nagar, Nuasahi, Nayabazar, Mahanadi Vihar, Chauliaganj, OMP, Railway Station, Malgodown, Shankarpur, Badambadi, Dolamundai, Choudhury Bazar, Balubazar, Darghabazar, Machhuabazar, Beparisahi, Barabati Stadium, Chandimandir, Kanika Chhak, CDA Sector - 6, CDA Sector - 7, CDA Sector - 10, CDA Sector - 11

Rourkela

Basanti Colony, Chhend, Birsa Munda Stadium, Jagada, Daily Market, Bandhamunda, Udit Nagar, Civil Township, Railway Station, Kalunga Industrial Area

Airtel 5G Plus promises to deliver massive speeds and the best voice experience whilst being kinder to the environment.

The services will be gradually made available to customers as the company continues to build its network and complete the deployment. Customers with 5 G-enabled devices will be able to take advantage of the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread.