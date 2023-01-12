Left Menu

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 14:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 14:29 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus
  • Country:
  • India

OnePlus has started rolling out the January 2023 Android security patch to the OnePlus 10R/Endurance Edition units in India. In addition to bumping up the security patch level, this update also fixes a couple of communication-related issues on the device.

As always, the update is rolling out incrementally and a limited number of users will receive it today. A broader rollout will be held in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

Here's the complete changelog for OnePlus 10R OxygenOS 13 C.16 update:

System

  • Integrates the January 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Communication

  • Fixes an issue that might cause the dial pad to crash.
  • Fixes an issue where you might not be alerted about incoming calls.

If you haven't received the update notification, you can check for it manually by navigating to the phone's Settings > System > System updates. Tap the 'Download and Install button if it's available.

OnePlus 10R: Specifications/Features

The OnePlus 10R is equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset and currently runs OxygenOS 13, based on Android 13.

The processor is accompanied by a maximum of 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The regular model has a 5000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC rapid-charging capability, while the Endurance Edition has a 4,500mAh battery with 150W quick-charging capability.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 10R is equipped with a triple rear camera system for photography and videography, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 119.7-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Additionally, the front camera has a 16-megapixel resolution with an f/2.4 aperture and support for EIS.

