Reliance Jio launches Jio True 5G services in Panaji

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-01-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 22:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced the launch of Jio True 5G services in Panaji, the capital city of Goa, the company spokesman said.

In a press statement released here, the company spokesman said that Reliance Jio has now become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in Panaji. ''Jio users in the city will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps-plus speeds at no additional cost, starting today,'' he said.

The spokesman said: ''We are thrilled to launch Jio True 5G services in 50 additional cities including Panaji, across 17 states and union territories, taking the total count to 184 cities.'' The spokesman said that the company has stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation because ''we want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in the New Year 2023''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

