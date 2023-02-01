Left Menu

Important cases heard in Supreme Court on Wednesday

Updated: 01-02-2023
Important cases heard in Supreme Court on Wednesday
Important cases heard in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Feb 1: * SC directs WhatsApp to widely publicise its undertaking given to the Centre that it will not limit functionality for users not agreeing to its 2021 privacy policy but will continue to remind users about the update, and maintain this approach till the proposed data protection law comes into effect.

* SC seeks Centre's response on issue of exploring possibility of entering into mutual agreements with US in matters related to child custody disputes as such cases are increasing due to Indians residing there * SC seeks Centre's response on a panel's recommendation for conferring statutory status to the proposed National Elephant Conservation Authority (NECA) for conservation and protection of elephants.

* Former Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra urge SC that either their bail pleas be heard by it or they be allowed to move trial court for securing relief in financial fraud case in which they are in custody for over five years

