UK Treasury signals no new money for defense - Sky News
Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2023 03:57 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 03:57 IST
The UK Treasury has signaled that there is no money for defense despite recognizing the urgent need to rearm in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine, Sky News reported on Sunday citing defense sources.
Britain will be unable to offer as many troops as NATO allies would expect to a major new force structure being drawn up by the alliance to bolster its defenses, the report added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia increases shelling in regions outside Ukraine's Donbas - officials
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia increases shelling in Donbas region
Pakistan has become "politically, morally bankrupt": Former Pakistan Senator
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: The call for German-made Leopard tanks
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: The call for German-made Leopard tanks