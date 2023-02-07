Left Menu

Arunachal guv appoints new APPSC chairman, three other members

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 07-02-2023 23:36 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 23:36 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (retd) B D Mishra has appointed Lt General (retd) Shantanu Dayal as the new chairman of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSCP).

Others members inducted into the commission are Colonel (retd) Koj Tari, professor Pradip Lingfa of North East Regional Institute of Science and Technology and member of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Rosy Taba, an official statement here said.

The post of chairman and three members had fallen vacant following the resignations tendered by those who were previously holding the positions in October last year, in the wake of a peak leak incident that came to light, creating uproar in the state An advertisement seeking applications for the vacant posts was issued by the government, the statement said.

Eighteen people had applied for the post of chairman and 58 for the other three posts.

The oath of office for the chairman and the members would be administered by the governor soon, the release added.

