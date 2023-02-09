Unilever beats fourth-quarter sales estimates
Unilever Plc on Thursday reported quarterly underlying sales growth above expectations, helped by higher prices for its detergents, soaps and packaged food.
The London-based company said it expects cost inflation to continue in 2023, forecasting net material inflation in the first half of around 1.5 billion euros.
