OnePlus 11 receiving new OxygenOS update: Details Inside

The newly-launched OnePlus 11 has started receiving a new software update, labelled OxygenOS A.07. This update includes system and communication improvements and also fixes a couple of issues including the one where photos cannot be shared in WhatsApp when opened in a floating window.

The OxygenOS A.07 update is rolling out to India, Europe, North America and global units of OnePlus 11. It is being pushed in stages and will reach a limited number of users today. A wider rollout will commence in a few days, the company said in its community forums.

Here's the complete update changelog (Via):

System

Improves system stability.

Improves automatic adjustment of screen brightness in dark environments.

Fixes an issue where the Quick Settings panel occasionally cannot be pulled down.

Integrates the January 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Communication

Improves the stability of the Wi-Fi connection.

Improves the connection stability of Bluetooth and wired earphones.

Apps

Fixes an issue where photos cannot be shared in WhatsApp when it is opened in a floating window.

OnePlus 11: Specifications

The OnePlus 11 sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTPO3 Fluid AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It runs Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 OS and comes with an in-display fingerprint reader for quick biometric authentication.

In terms of optics, the new OnePlus flagship houses a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main shooter with Sony IMX890, a 32MP telephoto camera with Sony IMX709, and a 48MP ultrawide lens with Sony IMX581. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera housed in a left-aligned punch-hole cutout.

The OnePlus 11 is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W wired superfast charging support. It is available in two configurations - 8GB+128GB and 16GB+256GB - and two colours - Eternal Green and Titan Black.