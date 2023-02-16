OnePlus 11 receiving new OxygenOS update: Details Inside
The newly-launched OnePlus 11 has started receiving a new software update, labelled OxygenOS A.07. This update includes system and communication improvements and also fixes a couple of issues including the one where photos cannot be shared in WhatsApp when opened in a floating window.
The OxygenOS A.07 update is rolling out to India, Europe, North America and global units of OnePlus 11. It is being pushed in stages and will reach a limited number of users today. A wider rollout will commence in a few days, the company said in its community forums.
Here's the complete update changelog (Via):
System
- Improves system stability.
- Improves automatic adjustment of screen brightness in dark environments.
- Fixes an issue where the Quick Settings panel occasionally cannot be pulled down.
- Integrates the January 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security.
Communication
- Improves the stability of the Wi-Fi connection.
- Improves the connection stability of Bluetooth and wired earphones.
Apps
- Fixes an issue where photos cannot be shared in WhatsApp when it is opened in a floating window.
OnePlus 11: Specifications
The OnePlus 11 sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTPO3 Fluid AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It runs Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 OS and comes with an in-display fingerprint reader for quick biometric authentication.
In terms of optics, the new OnePlus flagship houses a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main shooter with Sony IMX890, a 32MP telephoto camera with Sony IMX709, and a 48MP ultrawide lens with Sony IMX581. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera housed in a left-aligned punch-hole cutout.
The OnePlus 11 is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W wired superfast charging support. It is available in two configurations - 8GB+128GB and 16GB+256GB - and two colours - Eternal Green and Titan Black.
