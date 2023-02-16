Left Menu

OnePlus 11 receiving new OxygenOS update: Details Inside

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 21:32 IST
OnePlus 11 receiving new OxygenOS update: Details Inside
Image Credit: Amazon

The newly-launched OnePlus 11 has started receiving a new software update, labelled OxygenOS A.07. This update includes system and communication improvements and also fixes a couple of issues including the one where photos cannot be shared in WhatsApp when opened in a floating window.

The OxygenOS A.07 update is rolling out to India, Europe, North America and global units of OnePlus 11. It is being pushed in stages and will reach a limited number of users today. A wider rollout will commence in a few days, the company said in its community forums.

Here's the complete update changelog (Via):

System

  • Improves system stability.
  • Improves automatic adjustment of screen brightness in dark environments.
  • Fixes an issue where the Quick Settings panel occasionally cannot be pulled down.
  • Integrates the January 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Communication

  • Improves the stability of the Wi-Fi connection.
  • Improves the connection stability of Bluetooth and wired earphones. 

Apps

  • Fixes an issue where photos cannot be shared in WhatsApp when it is opened in a floating window.

OnePlus 11: Specifications

The OnePlus 11 sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTPO3 Fluid AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It runs Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 OS and comes with an in-display fingerprint reader for quick biometric authentication.

In terms of optics, the new OnePlus flagship houses a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main shooter with Sony IMX890, a 32MP telephoto camera with Sony IMX709, and a 48MP ultrawide lens with Sony IMX581. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera housed in a left-aligned punch-hole cutout.

The OnePlus 11 is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W wired superfast charging support. It is available in two configurations - 8GB+128GB and 16GB+256GB - and two colours - Eternal Green and Titan Black.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
2
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
3
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023