Nokia wins 10-year extension to existing 5G deal with Singapore's Antina

Nokia said Wednesday it has clinched a 10-year nationwide 5G network deal with Antina, the joint venture formed by M1 and StarHub in Singapore. The Finnish telecom equipment maker won this deal following a competitive tender process.

"This long-term extension to our contract demonstrates Antina's trust in our technology leadership and the strength of our product portfolio. Our high-performance networks deliver a premium 5G experience adding coverage and capacity where it is needed in both indoor and outdoor locations," said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks, Nokia.

As part of the deal, Nokia will deploy a 5G Standalone (SA) network for both indoor and outdoor coverage as well as enhance Antina's existing network infrastructure throughout the country.

According to a press release, the Finnish firm will equip new buildings throughout the city-state with its AirScale indoor Radio (ASiR) small cell solution for seamless indoor coverage and also provide equipment from its latest energy-efficient AirScale portfolio including 5G base stations, massive MIMO adaptive antennas for urban and wide-area coverage as well as dual-band remote radio heads (RRH).

Leveraging its spectrum in the 2.1 GHz (n1) and 3.5 GHz (n78) band which provides a good combination of capacity and coverage, Antina will expand its existing network to deliver an enhanced 5G user experience with high bandwidth, ultra-fast speeds, and low latency.

Commenting on this expanded partnership, Mr. Danny Tan, CEO at Antina, said, "We are building a game-changing 5G network in Singapore with ultra-high speeds that will deliver new use cases across entertainment, gaming, education, healthcare, and transportation. We are deepening our partnership with Nokia due to the performance of their 5G network services. I look forward to working closely with them in the coming years and delivering state-of-the-art 5G experiences to our customers across the country."