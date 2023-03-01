Left Menu

PTI | Indore | Updated: 01-03-2023 14:24 IST
Scoreboard 3rd Test: India vs Australia, Tea Day 1
Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the third Test between India and Australia here on Wednesday.

India 1st Innings: Rohit Sharma st Carey b Kuhnemann 12 Shubman Gill c Smith b Kuhnemann 21 Cheteshwar Pujara b Lyon 1 Virat Kohli lbw b Murphy 22 Ravindra Jadeja c Kuhnemann b Lyon 4 Shreyas Iyer b Kuhnemann 0 Srikar Bharat lbw b Lyon 17 Axar Patel not out Ravichandran Ashwin c Carey b Kuhnemann 3 Umesh Yadav lbw b Kuhnemann 17 Mohammed Siraj run out (Head/Lyon) 0 Extras: 0 Total: (All out in 33.2 overs) 109 Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-34, 3-36, 4-44, 5-45, 6-70, 7-82, 8-88, 9-108, 10-109 Bowling'' Mitchell Starc 5-0-21-0, Cameron Green 2-0 -14-0, Matthew Kuhneman 9-2-16 -5, Nathan Lyon 11.2-2-35-3, Todd Murphy 6-1-23-1. Australia 1st Innings: Travis Head lbw b Jadeja 9 Usman Khawaja not out 33 Marnus Labuschagne not out 16 Extras: (B-8, LB-3, NB-2) 13 Total: (For 1 wicket in 22 overs) 71 Fall of wickets: 1-12 Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 9-1-19-0, Ravindra Jadeja 8-0-28-1, Axar Patel 4-0-12-0, Umesh Yadav 1-0-1-0.

