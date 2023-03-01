MWC 2023: Chunghwa Telecom and Ericsson to collaborate on 5G-Advanced and 6G

At MWC 2023, Ericsson and Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) announced that they will strengthen collaboration in the standard development of 5G Advanced and testing into research on future 6G systems.

"We are very delighted to deepen our partnership with Ericsson, to pioneer Taiwan's 5G technology evolution that underpinned industrial and societal digitalization. As the leading telecom operator in Taiwan, we are endeavouring to provide the optimal mobile services with premium network quality, while driving the network evolution for the future and foster new use cases to create value for our customers and bring positive revenue streams," said Shui-Yi Kuo, President of Chunghwa Telecom.

The partnership is aimed at accelerating digital transformation for a wide range of industries with advanced connectivity and ICT technologies by addressing the private network market. The two parties will team up to propel the commercialization of 5G Standalone and network slicing use cases while fully leveraging the spectrum resources of CHT.

CHT and Ericsson aim to build an intelligent network with artificial intelligence (AI) and Ericsson's top-notch network portfolio with optimal energy efficiency and advanced AI technology.

At MWC, the two companies also demonstrated a sustainable network use case, in which CHT deployed Ericsson's energy-efficient Massive MIMO radios, resulting in more than 30% energy saving while improving downlink throughput by 6%-8%.

"Together with Chunghwa Telecom, we have demonstrated that it is possible to achieve superb network performance while reducing energy consumption. We are very honoured and pleased to ink this MoU with CHT to enable a sustainable future with advanced mobile technology," said David Chou, President of Ericsson Taiwan.