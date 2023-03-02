Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 15:00 IST
MG Motor's upcoming EV named as 'Comet'
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@MGMotorIn)
MG Motor India on Thursday said it has christened its upcoming electric vehicle as Comet.

The name derives inspiration from the iconic 1934 British airplane which participated in the England-Australia MacRobertson Air Race, the automaker said in a statement.

“Urban mobility is at a point of inflexion where new age solutions are needed to address both the current as well the forthcoming challenges,'' MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.

As the industry moves further into the digital age, there will be an exceedingly large number of innovations that could range from futuristic technologies to unique designs to clean mobility and many others, he added.

''We at MG, through 'Comet', intend to take the needed decisive steps and a 'leap of faith' in the direction of creating solutions for a better future for each one of us,'' Chaba said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

