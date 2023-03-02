Business Brief

Carbon credit developer EKI Energy Services has inked a pact with UK-based Inclusive Energy to deepen and strengthen the strategic partnership.

Under the collaboration, EKI and IE will explore the opportunities for, and promote the use of digital approaches to carbon measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) in the biogas market.

Inclusive Energy (IE) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supply of smart meters for biogas and DC solar systems, and associated software platforms, it stated.

IE will be responsible for the installation and monitoring of performance parameters of smart biogas meters within shared projects.

"Through our collaboration with Inclusive Energy, we aim to strengthen digital approaches to carbon MRV in the biogas market to ensure comprehensive data collection and spur growth in voluntary carbon market," Manish Dabkara, Chairman & MD, EKI Energy Services said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)