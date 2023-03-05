Left Menu

Chennai-based Computer Age Management Services acquires majority stake in Think Analytics

City-based Computer Age Management Services Ltd CAMS has picked up majority stake in Think Analytics India Pvt Ltd Think360 AI aimed at strengthening its account aggregator framework and enhance Artificial Intelligence and analytics services, the company said on Sunday.Think360 AI established in 2013 is an AI and data sciences firm.

Chennai-based Computer Age Management Services acquires majority stake in Think Analytics
City-based Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) has picked up majority stake in Think Analytics India Pvt Ltd (Think360 AI) aimed at strengthening its account aggregator framework and enhance Artificial Intelligence and analytics services, the company said on Sunday.

Think360 AI established in 2013 is an AI and data sciences firm. It provides innovative solutions using digital technologies like advanced analytics, machine learning, mobile and cloud computing. Think360 AI offers software as a service (SaaS)-based products, data science and technology advisory services to market leading firms in India and across the globe.

''With AI, analytics and data-led technologies becoming mainstream to solve problems, and to transform and grow businesses, we found investing into Think360 AI as a good opportunity that will assist CAMS in building overall market reach and drive innovation in the BFSI and capital markets space,'' CAMS Managing Director Anuj Kumar said.

''The product and solution suite of Think360 AI is a great fit for our account aggregator offering, which would help solidify our position as a digital public infrastructure,'' he said in a company statement here.

Think Analytics India Private Limited co-founder and CEO Amit Das said Think360 AI team is excited to be a part of CAMS Group, a company that has sustained leadership in the financial technology domain.

''The synergy between CAMS and Think360 AI will essentially focus on bringing high-impact innovation across the financial services landscape and creating market-leading advantages for our clients,'' Das said.

''This will also fortify our ability to tap the immense potential of the account aggregator market. Collaboratively, we look forward to driving transformation in a true sense with new-generation technologies,'' he said.

