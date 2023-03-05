Left Menu

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 05-03-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 21:27 IST
WPL Scoreboard: GG vs UP

Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz here on Sunday.

Gujarat Giants Innings Sabbhineni Meghana c Sehrawat b Ecclestone 24 Sophia Dunkley b Sharma 13 Harleen Deol c McGrath b Sarvani 46 Annabel Sutherland c Sarvani b Ecclestone 8 Sushma Verma c Sehrawat b McGrath 9 Ashleigh Gardner st Healy b Sharma 25 Dayalan Hemalatha not out 21 Sneh Rana not out 9 Extras (B-1, LB-1, W-12) 14 Total (For six wickets in 20 overs) 169 Fall of Wickets: 1-34, 2-38, 3-50, 4-76, 5-120, 6-142.

Bowling: Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-30-0, Anjali Sarvani 4-0-43-1, Deepti Sharma 4-0-27-2, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-25-2, Tahila McGrath 2-0-18-1, Devika Vaidya 2-0-24-0. (MORE)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

