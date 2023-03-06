Birlasoft inaugurates new digital services centre in Coimbatore

IT services company Birlasoft Ltd on Monday opened a new digital services delivery centre here to enable enterprises to scale up their business and also optimise costs.

The new facility will focus on the delivery capabilities of Birlasoft in cloud space, digital and testing requirements.

Being one of its first investments in a Tier-2 city, the company plans to take on an aggressive growth strategy to advance in the region over the next few years, Birlasoft Chief Delivery Officer Shreeranganath Kulkarni told reporters here.

Birlasoft is a group company under conglomerate CK Birla Group and headquartered in Pune.

''Coimbatore is fast emerging as a new-age talent hub and has the potential to drive the next phase of growth. Our new centre here will not only offer unmatched growth opportunities to the youth but will also allow us to invest in emerging technologies in the region and help our clients in their digital transformation journeys, leading them to be more resilient, sustainable and competitive,'' Kulkarni said.

The centre will initially have 245 workstations and already has 75 employees onboard at its newest facility with further plans for expansion in the next few years.

