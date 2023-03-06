Two wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it has launched 125-cc Super Splendor XTEC bike with price starting at Rs 83,368 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The bike comes in two trims priced at Rs 83,368 (Drum Variant) and Rs 87,268 (Disc Variant), respectively.

''With the introduction of the Super Splendor in XTEC avatar, we aim to redefine the experience in the 125cc segment,'' Hero MotoCorp, Chief Growth Officer Ranjivjit Singh, said in a statement.

The bike comes with various features like Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts and phone battery level.

*** Vedanta Sesa Goa launches 'IronLadiesIndia' campaign * Vedanta Sesa Goa on Monday said it has launched a campaign on International Women's Day to highlight the contribution of women and felicitate them for their exemplary achievements.

For the company, the objective of this year's #IronLadiesIndia campaign was to use its platform to promote women from society, who have become an inspiration for others by pushing the boundaries and thereby instill confidence in women around the country.

The company launched a campaign on its digital and numerous communication platforms that demonstrated the achievements of women from community and Vedanta Sesa Goa.

In line with this year's International Women's Day theme of 'DigitALL - Innovation and Technology for gender equality', the women employees from Vedanta Sesa Goa, who have contributed exceptionally to the field of digital were also felicitated.

''I firmly believe that promoting gender equality and empowering women is essential for the holistic development of our nation,'' Navin Jaju, CEO of Sesa Goa Business - Vedanta, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)