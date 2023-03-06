Left Menu

Business briefs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 21:03 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

Two wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it has launched 125-cc Super Splendor XTEC bike with price starting at Rs 83,368 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The bike comes in two trims priced at Rs 83,368 (Drum Variant) and Rs 87,268 (Disc Variant), respectively.

''With the introduction of the Super Splendor in XTEC avatar, we aim to redefine the experience in the 125cc segment,'' Hero MotoCorp, Chief Growth Officer Ranjivjit Singh, said in a statement.

The bike comes with various features like Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts and phone battery level.

*** Vedanta Sesa Goa launches 'IronLadiesIndia' campaign * Vedanta Sesa Goa on Monday said it has launched a campaign on International Women's Day to highlight the contribution of women and felicitate them for their exemplary achievements.

For the company, the objective of this year's #IronLadiesIndia campaign was to use its platform to promote women from society, who have become an inspiration for others by pushing the boundaries and thereby instill confidence in women around the country.

The company launched a campaign on its digital and numerous communication platforms that demonstrated the achievements of women from community and Vedanta Sesa Goa.

In line with this year's International Women's Day theme of 'DigitALL - Innovation and Technology for gender equality', the women employees from Vedanta Sesa Goa, who have contributed exceptionally to the field of digital were also felicitated.

''I firmly believe that promoting gender equality and empowering women is essential for the holistic development of our nation,'' Navin Jaju, CEO of Sesa Goa Business - Vedanta, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital trans...

 India
2
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
3
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global
4
Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023