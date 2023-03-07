IPM India reaffirms its commitment to DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for gender equality, this International Women's Day

IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Ltd (IPM India), a country affiliate of Philip Morris International, Inc. (PMI) sees digital technologies as a powerful driver in accelerating the progress towards gender equality. Aligning with International Women's Day theme this year, the organisation recognizes the need for inclusive and transformative technology and digital education for women.

IPM India is committed to building an inclusive culture and workplace, reflective of the world's diversity. The organisation supports the growth and advancement of all employees through personalized development plans and access to learning opportunities, contributing to more gender-balanced leadership over time. The focus is on empowering the female talent by creating opportunities to network and build mentoring relationships with peers and role models. Currently, the organisation's Senior Management Team is 60% women.

At IPM India, gender diversity KPIs are part of the organisational objectives and are shared transparently with all employees. To achieve these objectives, the organisation is mindful that all aspects small and big are in line with equal opportunity - from policies that aims to recruit men and women in equal number, on merit, across all levels to having every job opportunity post in a gender-neutral language. Furthermore, the organization uses diverse interview panels to reduce the risk of unconscious bias in talent assessments.

Sharing his views on International Women's Day 2023, Alexander Reisch, Managing Director, IPM India said, ''Digital inequality is a real issue and cannot be ignored. I believe fostering innovation and inclusive digital transformation is critical for sustainable development- and the same is reflected in our approach. We believe, women can play an active role in building more inclusive systems to accelerate gender equality. At IPM India, we see diversity as our greatest strength, and are committed to building an inclusive culture and workplace reflective of the world's diversity. Our focus is on creating an environment where our employees can be their true selves at work, contribute their best, support each other, and drive the innovation and consumer-centricity. Over the years, we have seen the benefits through diversity, innovation and speed which are resulting in very good growth in revenue and profitability.'' IPM India is the first multinational company to receive a global EQUAL-SALARY certification from the EQUAL-SALARY Foundation. Further, the organization obtained the Top Employer 2022 Certification from Top Employers Institute for the third year in a row, as one of only 11 Global Top Employers recognized for excellence in people practices.

About IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited is a joint venture between Philip Morris Brands Sarl of Switzerland and two Indian partners, Godfrey Phillips India Limited (GPI) and K.K. Modi Investment & Financial Services Private Limited.

