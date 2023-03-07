UP Police wishes people on Holi, stresses on consent

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday asked people to play Holi with others only with their consent, making the point through a Hindi song.

''Balam Pichkari jo 'without consent' mujhe maari...to 1090 pe calling ho gayi,'' it said in a tweet, playing on the lyrics of Bollywood song ''Balam pichkari''.

''Remember that consent is the key to keeping the festival vibrant. If you experience any harassment or assault, dial 112 for police assistance,'' the police tweeted.

It also used the hashtag #HoliOverHooliganism. The Uttar Pradesh police's twitter handle has over 2.8 million followers.

