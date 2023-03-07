Left Menu

UP Police wishes people on Holi, stresses on consent

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday asked people to play Holi with others only with their consent, making the point through a Hindi song.Balam Pichkari jo without consent mujhe maari...to 1090 pe calling ho gayi, it said in a tweet, playing on the lyrics of Bollywood song Balam pichkari.Remember that consent is the key to keeping the festival vibrant.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-03-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 20:48 IST
UP Police wishes people on Holi, stresses on consent
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday asked people to play Holi with others only with their consent, making the point through a Hindi song.

''Balam Pichkari jo 'without consent' mujhe maari...to 1090 pe calling ho gayi,'' it said in a tweet, playing on the lyrics of Bollywood song ''Balam pichkari''.

''Remember that consent is the key to keeping the festival vibrant. If you experience any harassment or assault, dial 112 for police assistance,'' the police tweeted.

It also used the hashtag #HoliOverHooliganism. The Uttar Pradesh police's twitter handle has over 2.8 million followers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
INSIGHT-Biden's clean energy factory jobs may elude U.S. union workers

INSIGHT-Biden's clean energy factory jobs may elude U.S. union workers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023