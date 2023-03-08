Left Menu

US hands over NISAR satellite to ISRO

ISRO receives NISAR NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar on a USAirforce C-17 from NASAJPL in California, setting the stage for final integration of the Earth observation satellite, a true symbol of USIndia civil space collaboration.

The US Air Force on Wednesday handed over NISAR, an earth observation satellite jointly developed by NASA and ISRO, to the Indian space agency.

A US Air Force C-17 aircraft carrying the NASA-ISRO synthetic aperture radar (NISAR) has landed in Bengaluru, the US Consulate in Chennai said.

The satellite is an outcome of a collaboration between the American space agency NASA and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

“Touchdown in Bengaluru! @ISRO receives NISAR (@NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) on a @USAirforce C-17 from @NASAJPL in California, setting the stage for final integration of the Earth observation satellite, a true symbol of #USIndia civil space collaboration. #USIndiaTogether,” the US Consulate General, Chennai tweeted. NISAR will be used by ISRO for a variety of purposes including agricultural mapping, and landslide-prone areas.

The satellite is expected to be launched in 2024 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh, into a near-polar orbit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

