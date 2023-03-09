Android 13-based stable OxygenOS 13 rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE

The stable version of OxygenOS 13, based on Android 13, is rolling out to the global units of the OnePlus Nord CE. The update, version EB2103_11.F.04, brings in tons of new features along with a few improvements and bug fixes.

OnePlus took to the official community forums to make the OxygenOS 13 rollout announcement for Nord CE. Below is the complete update changelog shared by the company:

Changelog

Aquamorphic Design

Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.

Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.

Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.

Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience.

Adapts responsive layouts to accommodate different screen sizes to improve readability.

Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.

Optimizes fonts for better readability.

Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.

Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency

Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.

Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open floating windows inside apps for smooth operation.

Upgrades Doodle in Notes. You can now draw on graphics to take notes more efficiently.

Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

Seamless interconnection

Optimizes Screencast, with cast content automatically adapting to the target screen.

Personalization

Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

Adds Omoji to let you fully express yourself with customized avatars.

Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

Optimizes Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & privacy

Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.

Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital wellbeing

Adds Kid Space. When in Kid Space, your browser app automatically switches to Kids mode to create a child-friendly space.

Adds distance-from-phone, ambient light, and sitting posture reminders in Kid Space.

Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children's vision.

Gaming experience

Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

Communication

Improves the stability of mobile network connections.

Apps