4th Test: IND vs AUS; Day 2, tea

Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the series-deciding fourth and final Test between India and Australia here on Friday.

Australia 1st Innings: (Overnight 255 for 4 in 90 overs) Travis Head c Jadeja b Ashwin 32 Usman Khawaja not out 180 Marnus Labuschagne b Mohd Shami 3 Steven Smith b Jadeja 38 Peter Handscomb b Mohd Shami 17 Cameron Green c Srikar Bharat b Ashwin 114 Alex Carey c Axar b Ashwin 0 Mitchell Starc c Shreyas Iyer b Ashwin 6 Nathan Lyon not out 6 Extras: (B-9, LB-2, NB-1, W-1) 13 Total (For 7 wickets, 146 overs) 409 Fall of wickets: 1-61, 2-72, 3-151, 4-170, 378-5, 378-6, 387-7.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 28-3-102-2, Umesh Yadav 25-2-105-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 41-11-83-4, Ravindra Jadeja 31-4-82-1, Axar Patel 20-6-24-0, Shreyas Iyer 1-0-2-0.

