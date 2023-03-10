HMSI launches H'ness range compliant with latest emission norms
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Friday said it has launched Hness CB350 and CB350RS bikes with latest emission norms.The price of Hness CB350 trims start from Rs 2.09 lakh while CB350RS variants are priced upwards of Rs 2.14 lakh ex-showroom Delhi.The models come with on-board diagnostics OBD2B system thus conforming to stricter emission norms which will kick-in from next month.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Friday said it has launched H'ness CB350 and CB350RS bikes with latest emission norms.
The price of H'ness CB350 trims start from Rs 2.09 lakh while CB350RS variants are priced upwards of Rs 2.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The models come with on-board diagnostics (OBD2B) system thus conforming to stricter emission norms which will kick-in from next month. The bike would be available at the company's BigWing dealerships from the end of March, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.
''Ahead of the government's deadline, HMSI has been aggressively working on upgrading the product line up with latest norms. Today, we launch the new OBD2B compliant 2023 H'ness CB350 and CB350RS which are future ready,'' HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said.
The company said it has also introduced an all-new customisation section for CB350 customers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Scooter India
- Rs 2.14
- President &
- CB350
- HMSI
- Delhi
- Rs 2.09
- Atsushi Ogata
- Honda
ALSO READ
MCD standing committee election: Delhi BJP alleges irregularities, demands fresh voting
Delhi-NCR and Bangalore - Top Favourite Spots for Retail Brand Expansion - CBRE South Asia's Report
ED questions Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar in Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case: Officials.
Congress claims its leader Pawan Khera deplaned from Delhi-Raipur flight, asks on what grounds and under whose order.
47-yr-old man stabbed to death in Delhi