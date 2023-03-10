Left Menu

HMSI launches H'ness range compliant with latest emission norms

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Friday said it has launched Hness CB350 and CB350RS bikes with latest emission norms.The price of Hness CB350 trims start from Rs 2.09 lakh while CB350RS variants are priced upwards of Rs 2.14 lakh ex-showroom Delhi.The models come with on-board diagnostics OBD2B system thus conforming to stricter emission norms which will kick-in from next month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 19:31 IST
HMSI launches H'ness range compliant with latest emission norms

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Friday said it has launched H'ness CB350 and CB350RS bikes with latest emission norms.

The price of H'ness CB350 trims start from Rs 2.09 lakh while CB350RS variants are priced upwards of Rs 2.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The models come with on-board diagnostics (OBD2B) system thus conforming to stricter emission norms which will kick-in from next month. The bike would be available at the company's BigWing dealerships from the end of March, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

''Ahead of the government's deadline, HMSI has been aggressively working on upgrading the product line up with latest norms. Today, we launch the new OBD2B compliant 2023 H'ness CB350 and CB350RS which are future ready,'' HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said.

The company said it has also introduced an all-new customisation section for CB350 customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023