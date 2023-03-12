4th Test: IND vs AUS; Day 4

Scoreboard on the penultimate day of the series-deciding fourth and final Test between India and Australia, here on Sunday.

Australia 1st Innings: 480 in 167.2 overs.

India 1st Innings: (Overnight 289/3; 99 overs) Rohit Sharma c Labuschagne b Kuhnemann 35 Shubman Gill lbw 128 Cheteshwar Pujara lbw Murphy 42 Virat Kohli c Labuschagne b Murphy 186 Ravindra Jadeja c Khawaja b Murphy 28 Srikar Bharat c Handscomb b Lyon 44 Axar Patel b Starc 79 Ravichandran Ashwin c Kuhnemann b Lyon 7 Umesh Yadav run out (Handscomb) 0 Mohammed Shami not out 0 Shreyas Iyer absent hurt 0 Extras: (B-14, LB-4, NB-4) 22 Total: (For nine wickets; 178.5 overs) 571 Fall of Wickets: 1-74, 2-187, 3-245, 4-309, 5-393, 6-555, 7-568, 8-569, 9-571.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 22-3-97-1, Cameron Green 18-1-90-0, Nathan Lyon 65-9-151-3, Matthew Kuhnemann 25-3-94-1, Todd Murphy 45.5-10-113-3, Travis Head 3-0-8-0. (More)

