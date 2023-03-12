WPL Scoreboard: UPW vs MI

Following is the scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians, here on Sunday.

UP Warriorz Innings: Alyssa Healy lbw b Ishaque 58 Devika Vaidya lbw b Ishaque 6 Kiran Navgire c Bhatia b Kerr 17 Tahlia McGrath st Bhatia b Ishaque 50 Simran Shaikh not out 9 Sophie Ecclestone c Nat Sciver-Brunt b Matthews 1 Deepti Sharma st Bhatia b Kerr 7 Shweta Sehrawat not out 2 Extras: (LB-5, NB-2, W-2) 9 Total: (For 6 wickets; 20 overs) 159 Fall of Wickets: 1-8, 2-58, 3-140, 4-141, 5-146, 6-156.

Bowling: Nat Sciver-Brunt 3-0-19-0, Saika Ishaque 4-0-33-3, Issy Wong 4-0-29-0, Amelia Kerr 4-0-33-2, Hayley Matthews 4-0-27-1, Jintimani Kalita 1-0-13-0. (More)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)