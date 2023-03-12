Left Menu

WPL Scoreboard: UPW vs MI

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 21:23 IST
WPL Scoreboard: UPW vs MI

Following is the scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians, here on Sunday.

UP Warriorz Innings: Alyssa Healy lbw b Ishaque 58 Devika Vaidya lbw b Ishaque 6 Kiran Navgire c Bhatia b Kerr 17 Tahlia McGrath st Bhatia b Ishaque 50 Simran Shaikh not out 9 Sophie Ecclestone c Nat Sciver-Brunt b Matthews 1 Deepti Sharma st Bhatia b Kerr 7 Shweta Sehrawat not out 2 Extras: (LB-5, NB-2, W-2) 9 Total: (For 6 wickets; 20 overs) 159 Fall of Wickets: 1-8, 2-58, 3-140, 4-141, 5-146, 6-156.

Bowling: Nat Sciver-Brunt 3-0-19-0, Saika Ishaque 4-0-33-3, Issy Wong 4-0-29-0, Amelia Kerr 4-0-33-2, Hayley Matthews 4-0-27-1, Jintimani Kalita 1-0-13-0. (More)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023