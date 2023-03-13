Deals corner
Truck aggregator Raaho on Monday said it secured funding worth Rs 20 crore from an extended pre-series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), Roots Ventures, and Blume Founders Fund.
The round also saw participation from angles like Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Kunal Shah, K Krishna Kumar, Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan and Aseem Khurana, amongst others, the Gurgaon-based startup with operations in 15 cities said in a statement.
The capital will be used to increase geographical presence and strengthen its data science and other tech capabilities to automate freight matching, Imthiaz, co-founder and chief executive of the startup, said. The company has operations across 15 cities with presence in major cities like Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad and Kanpur, among others.
Established in 2017 and co-founded by Imthiaz, Muralidharan C, Vipul Sharma, Fahad and Joshua Jebakumar, Raaho is a logistics marketplace connecting shippers and truckers offering them on-demand trucking solutions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Della Adventure and Resorts Pvt. Ltd. raises Rs 208 crores to fuel future hospitality growth plans
New JNU rules: Rs 20,000 fine for dharna, admission cancellation for violence
Solis Tractors acquires Thaler GmBH to enter wheel loader market; invests Rs 200 crores
Solis Tractors acquires Thaler GmBH to enter wheel loader market; invests Rs 200 crores
NIA attaches over Rs 20 cr in CPI (Maoist) case