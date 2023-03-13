Left Menu

Netplus partners with Nokia to scale its broadband services throughout Northern India

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2023 11:50 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 11:50 IST
Representative Image. Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nokia has partnered with Netplus Broadband, an Internet Service Provider (ISP) in India, to help the latter scale its broadband services throughout Northern India, the Finnish firm announced on Monday.

The partnership will see Netplus deploying Nokia's Multi-Access Gateway Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) application for access management, hosted on the FP5-based 7750 SR, and the 7250 IXR.

"We're pleased to partner with Netplus to supply our industry-leading IP products. Our Multi-Access Gateway BNG, hosted on our 7750 SR platform, and 7250 IXR offers a scalable and high-capacity infrastructure to enable ISPs like Netplus to build a foundation for rapid broadband access growth across India," said Vach Kompella, Vice President, IP Networks Division at Nokia, said in a statement.

Nokia's 7750 SR helps enable world-class broadband services with:

  • highly scalable subscriber management
  • granular bandwidth management and per-subscriber policy control
  • deterministic performance
  • a 75 percent reduction in power consumption over FP4 silicon

Furthermore, Nokia's 7750 SR Extended Services Appliance (ESA) will help Netplus scale support of Carrier Grade Network Address Translation (CGNAT) and solve the challenges faced by increasing demand for connected endpoints.

Netplus Broadband's operations are spread across 400 plus cities and towns in several states in Northern India, with the biggest in the state of Punjab.

Commenting on this development, Arshdeep Singh Mundi, Executive Director at Netplus, said, "Our partnership with Nokia will help us achieve our goals of a world-class broadband experience for our customers and last-mile broadband expansion with the benefit of added capacity. The expanded coverage will leverage Nokia's state-of-the-art broadband access infrastructure and help Netplus cater to our customers’ increasing demand, helping drive the Digital India vision."

