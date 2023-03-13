Reliance Health Infinity Policy Offers India’s First Credit Score-based Discount on Premium

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: Reliance General Insurance, one of India's leading Private General Insurance Companies, has introduced the country's first credit score-based discount on insurance premiums. In a move to reward customers for being financially fit, the Company is offering as high as 7.5%* discount on insurance premiums to customers who have high credit scores and good credit report. Customers buying new or renewing their existing Reliance Health Infinity Policy can avail this unique benefit based on their good credit score.

A good credit score indicates financial discipline of a customer. Reliance General Insurance has brought out the credit score-based discount to encourage such disciplines and good financial habits among the customers.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rakesh Jain, CEO of Reliance General Insurance, said, "We, at Reliance General Insurance, are always looking for ways to provide our customers with innovative product features and the best services which will contribute to their well-being. Financial fitness is a vital aspect that is often overlooked by people. Thus, to promote financial well-being and to reward customers for their good financial habits, we have introduced the credit score-based discount. We believe that this will encourage our customers to maintain good financial discipline and habits. Reliance Health Infinity Policy offers many unique benefits and solutions to promote the health and financial well-being of our valued customers.'' Reliance Health Infinity Policy comes with limitless benefits; high sum insured up to ₹5 Crores, features like Global Cover, Maternity Cover, OPD Cover, Unlimited Restoration of sum insured, and fifteen plus useful add-on benefits. Reliance General Insurance has recently posted a Gross Written Premium of Rs. 8,208 Crore for the nine months ended on 31st December 2022, up by Rs. 914 Crore from the corresponding period previous year. It has been registering consistent profitable growth for the past eight consecutive years. The Company also announced that it is investing heavily in building Retail health distribution, scaling new Digital Alliances, MSME businesses and new product development to tap emerging growth opportunities in the sector. Unique benefit such as the credit scored-based discount is a testament to Reliance General Insurance's vision and is in line with its future growth plans.

To learn more about the product discounting, one can read the prospectus and Customer Information Sheet on the Company's website www.reliancegeneral.co.in

