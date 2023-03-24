Left Menu

UNHCR wins award for using blockchain technology to disburse cash to people displaced in Ukraine

UNHCR | Geneva | Updated: 24-03-2023 11:11 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 11:11 IST
UNHCR wins award for using blockchain technology to disburse cash to people displaced in Ukraine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

 The 2023 Paris Blockchain Week today awarded UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, its "Best Impact Project Award" for a pilot project using blockchain technology to disburse cash to people displaced or impacted by the war in Ukraine.  

This award recognizes projects delivering significant social impact using blockchain technology and acknowledges UNHCR’s commitment to explore innovative solutions to assist refugees and forcibly displaced people. 

In December 2022, UNHCR successfully executed a small pilot to distribute cash assistance to a group of people displaced by the war in Ukraine in Circle Internet Financial’s USD Coin (USDC) — a stablecoin where one USDC is equal to one US Dollar. This money was transferred directly into the recipient’s digital wallet, which can be accessed via a smartphone.  

This programme, designed to be easy to use for recipients, allows them to convert this assistance to cash, withdrawing their funds in dollars, euros, or local currency, or to transfer the amount to a personal bank account. This support can then be used to cover basic needs like rent, food, medical care and heating during the winter.  

The small-scale project in Ukraine is a first of its kind and has the potential to be scaled-up in the future to provide digital solutions for cash disbursement in other contexts. 

“The tech sector has a crucial role to play in helping humanitarian agencies innovate to deliver better aid to those people forced to flee,” said Kelly T. Clements, UNHCR’s Deputy High Commissioner. “It is crucial to invest further to expand digital literacy and connectivity among displaced populations and to adapt solutions to the needs of the most vulnerable and the context in which they will be implemented.”  

As the number of people forced to flee and humanitarian crises across the world increase, UNHCR aims to harness new technologies to deliver aid to more people faster and more securely. 

This blockchain initiative complements UNHCR’s commitment to further expand the provision of cash as a key form of assistance, as it allows those forcibly displaced to prioritize their needs with dignity. Since 2016, when UNHCR issued its first Policy on Cash-Based Interventions, the agency has delivered almost US$5 billion in cash assistance to some 35 million people in 100 countries.  

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023