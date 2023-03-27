Chinese commerce minister holds talks with Apple boss Cook
Chinese commerce minister Wang Wentao met Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday and exchanged views on the company's development in China, the commerce ministry said.
The two talked about stabilising industrial and supply chains, the ministry said, adding that Wang told Cook China is willing to provide good environment and services for foreign companies including Apple.
