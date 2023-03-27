Left Menu

iPhone 15 Pro Max to have world's thinnest display?

If the reports are to be believed, then the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max might be having the world's thinnest display.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 22:20 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max to have world's thinnest display?
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

If the reports are to be believed, then the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max might be having the world's thinnest display. According to Mashable, the front display of the iPhone 15 Pro Max may have bezels that are only 1.55mm thick (or 0.06 inches), making it the smartphone with the tiniest bezels ever created.

Mashable quoted Ice Universe, a tipster, which recently tweeted that the iPhone 15 Pro Max would shatter Xiaomi 13's record for the narrowest black bezel (1.81 mm), as measured by its cover plate. S23 and iS22 - 1.95mmiCE Apple iPhone 14 Pro, 2.17mm. The front glass films of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones leaked online this week, showing their ultra-thin bezels surrounding the displays. The future iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone models are also anticipated to be the only ones to offer Apple's display features, Always-On and ProMotion.

According to rumours, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would have upgraded RAM, a titanium frame, solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, and other new features, reported Mashable. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is expected to return to the Arab fold

After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is exp...

 Cyprus
2
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global
3
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
4
When governments use AI to predict what the people want

When governments use AI to predict what the people want

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023