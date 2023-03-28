Left Menu

Top U.S. cyber official says TikTok represents 'strategic' challenge

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 02:47 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 02:47 IST
Top U.S. cyber official says TikTok represents 'strategic' challenge

The head of the U.S. National Security Agency's cybersecurity directorate on Monday said TikTok represents a "strategic issue" rather than an immediate "tactical" threat to the United States.

Speaking at a policy conference in Northern California, Rob Joyce, director of cybersecurity for the spy agency, reiterated the agency's earlier position that the Chinese-owned social networking app is akin to a "loaded gun" that the Chinese government could use to influence what information Americans see.

"Why would you bring the Trojan horse inside the fortress?" Joyce said at the conference.

