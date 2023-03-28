Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-03-2023 17:48 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 17:21 IST
Damaged Russian Soyuz capsule lands back on Earth
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA)
A damaged Russian Soyuz MS-22 capsule landed back on Earth on Tuesday, three months after a coolant leak was detected on the craft while it was docked at the International Space Station (ISS).

The module completed the almost two-hour return from the ISS without a crew, landing in the Kazakh steppe on Tuesday afternoon, a few hundred kilometres from the Baikonur cosmodrome, home to Russia's space launch programme.

The capsule's landing was broadcast online by the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

