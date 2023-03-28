Damaged Russian Soyuz capsule lands back on Earth

A damaged Russian Soyuz MS-22 capsule landed back on Earth on Tuesday, three months after a coolant leak was detected on the craft while it was docked at the International Space Station (ISS).

The module completed the almost two-hour return from the ISS without a crew, landing in the Kazakh steppe on Tuesday afternoon, a few hundred kilometres from the Baikonur cosmodrome, home to Russia's space launch programme.

The capsule's landing was broadcast online by the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

