Damaged Russian Soyuz capsule lands back on Earth
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-03-2023 17:48 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 17:21 IST
A damaged Russian Soyuz MS-22 capsule landed back on Earth on Tuesday, three months after a coolant leak was detected on the craft while it was docked at the International Space Station (ISS).
The module completed the almost two-hour return from the ISS without a crew, landing in the Kazakh steppe on Tuesday afternoon, a few hundred kilometres from the Baikonur cosmodrome, home to Russia's space launch programme.
The capsule's landing was broadcast online by the Russian space agency Roscosmos.
