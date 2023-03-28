Left Menu

Alibaba splitting into 6 business groups

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 28-03-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 19:13 IST
Alibaba is separating the Chinese e-commerce company into six business groups as it looks to react faster to market changes and increase their value.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. said in a regulatory filing that it will be split into the Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Business Group, Local Services Group, Global Digital Business Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics and Digital Media and Entertainment Group.

The company said that each group will be able to raise outside capital and possibly seek its own initial public offering, except for Taobao Tmall Business Group, which will stay wholly-owned by Alibaba Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

