Check iPhone feature that gets turned on by default

A feature in a recent iOS update for iPhone, introduced in October, is brought to notice as many people have shown their averse to it.

ANI | Updated: 28-03-2023 23:23 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 23:23 IST
Check iPhone feature that gets turned on by default
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
A feature in a recent iOS update for iPhone, introduced in October, is brought to notice as many people have shown their averse to it. The goal of clean energy charging, introduced in iOS 16.1, is so iPhone users can rely less on fossil fuel-intensive energy sources by "selectively charging when lower carbon-emission electricity is available."

Mashable quoted Apple as when it's enabled, "your iPhone gets a forecast of the carbon emissions in your local energy grid and uses it to charge your iPhone during times of cleaner energy production." According to Mashable, charging may take longer, but you likely won't notice - it takes place in conjunction with Optimized Battery Charging to learn your charging habits, and will only engage in places where you spend the most time, like work or home.

So, while it may take longer to charge, this charging will likely be engaged when you're asleep. Also, if you're travelling or away from a familiar area, this particular charging won't be turned on, and your iPhone will be charging more quickly.

However, not everyone is excited about finding out about it - more than likely because it is turned on by default, and most people are only finding out months after it's already been on iPhones. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

