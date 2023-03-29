TechGig & LinkedIn Announce Strategic Partnership to Boost Technology Events

TechGig, India's largest developer community, announced a strategic partnership with LinkedIn, the world's largest professional network firm, for better engagement and outreach with the community. The idea behind the collaboration is to leverage LinkedIn's specialized solutions to facilitate deeper reach, greater impact, and wider influence for its virtual events across the country. TechGig's coding events, Code Gladiators and Geek Goddess, are well-known in the technology industry. The TechGig community helps developers Learn, Compete, and Grow in their career. TechGig has also pioneered TGPro - an AI-generated Tech CV that collates all activities that users do and events users participate on TechGig. It not only ranks a candidate's strengths and weaknesses in different skill clusters, but also provides benchmarked rank vs Company and Industry. Announcing this partnership in a virtual event, Sanjay Goyal, Business Head, TechGig and VarunKhullar, Head of Growth, LinkedIn APAC, asserted the importance of collaborative reach and its unparalleled benefits for the Indian tech community. "Currently standing at 4.6 million members, TechGig hosts over 600 tech events and engagements each year, making it a go-to destination for all things tech. It also brings together more than 400+ CXOs, tech leaders, marketers and tech trend setters annually. These industry leaders join us at various engagements such as podcasts, panel discussions, fireside chats to share insights on IT learning, upskilling, career growth and, most importantly, hiring patterns in various companies. Our partnership with LinkedIn will help bring these opportunities to a newer set of tech audiences, thereby benefiting millions," said Sanjay Goyal, Business Head, TechGig.

MandarChitale, India- R&D Site Operations Lead, Hewlett Packard Enterprise - ''The TechGig LinkedIn partnership is a great initiative because we as partners can look at various opportunities of employer branding, employee engagements and hiring eligible people. Right from getting response for a business problem to branding to getting access to the talent pool across industries as well overseas are some things that interest us. We also had an opportunity to connect with the participants real time in a virtual event last year. Having said that, I look forward to some great engagement opportunities with the developer community and beyond through this partnership in the forthcoming events.'' TechGig, a part of Times Internet, is a thriving community of technologists willing to learn, grow and upskill in career. It offers curated solutions for tech talent assessment, developer engagement, and employer branding besides hosting the world's biggest coding competition Code Gladiators, accoladed with the Guinness World Records mention and Limca Book of Records for its massive participation. Please click on the link below to know more. www.techgig.com/webinar/TechGig-LinkedIn-Community-Builder-Partnership-2307 About TechGig TechGig is a young and enthusiastic technology company, offering cutting-edge solutions to its clients using innovative technologies. We help our business partners realize their true talent and business potential using our specialized skill assessment, community engagement and recruitment solutions.

About LinkedIn LinkedIn connects the world's professionals to make them more productive and successful and transforms the way companies hire, learn, market, and sell. Our vision is to create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce through the ongoing development of the world's first Economic Graph. LinkedIn has more than 900 million members and has offices around the globe. www.linkedin.com / mobile.linkedin.com.

