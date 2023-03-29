Left Menu

Aatmanirbhar Bharat: MoD inks contracts with BEL, NSIL to bolster defence capabilities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 21:57 IST
In line with its vision for self-reliance, the Defence Ministry on Wednesday signed signed three contracts -- two with Bharat Electronics Limited and one with NewSpace India Limited -- worth nearly Rs 5,400 crore to bolster the defence capabilities of the country.

The first contract with BEL pertains to procurement of Automated Air Defence Control and Reporting System, 'Project Akashteer', worth Rs 1,982 crore for the Indian Army, the ministry said in a statement.

The second contract with BEL relates to acquisition of Sarang Electronic Support Measure (ESM) systems along with associated engineering support package from BEL, Hyderabad, at an cost of Rs 412 crore for the Indian Navy, it said.

The contract with NSIL, a central Public Sector Enterprise under the Department of Space, Bengaluru, pertains to procurement of an advanced communication satellite, GSAT 7B, which will provide high throughput services to the Indian Army at an overall cost of Rs 2,963 crore. All these projects are under Buy {Indian - IDMM (Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured)

