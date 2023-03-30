OnePlus 11R receiving new update with camera improvements

The OnePlus 11R is receiving a new software update, labelled OxygenOS A.10, in India that brings improvements to system stability and its camera system.

This update reduces the power consumption of some apps, which extends battery life. The stability of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi network connections has also been improved. A previous issue where there might be no sound during phone calls has also been fixed.

Here's the complete update changelog:

System

Integrates the March 2023 Android Security Patch to enhance system security.

Improves system stability.

Reduces the power consumption of some apps to extend battery life.

Improves auto brightness adjustment.

Communication

Improves the stability of Bluetooth.

Improves the stability and compatibility of Wi-Fi network connections.

Improves the stability of network connections for a better User Experience.

Fixes an issue where there might be no sound during phone calls.

Camera

Improves camera performance for a better user experience.

Like all previous updates, this OTA release will be incremental, which means only a small percentage of users will receive the update today, with a broader rollout to follow in the coming days.

OnePlus 11R: Specifications

The OnePlus 11R boasts impressive specs including a 6.74-inch 120 Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display. It's equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

This device also sports a triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, you'll find a 16-megapixel camera that supports EIS.

In terms of memory and storage, the OnePlus 11R is available with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

OnePlus 11R runs on OxygenOS, based on the latest Android 13 operating system. It will receive three years of Android updates and four years of security updates.