Badri Srinivasan to lead Wipro’s India, Southeast Asia biz

IT services company Wipro on Thursday announced that Badri Srinivasan will lead its India and Southeast Asia businesses.

Wipro, in a statement, said Srinivasan will be taking over the leadership of these two regions to drive deeper synergies, facilitate sharing of best practices, deliver consistent and exceptional client experiences, and scale Wipro's ability to capitalise on the emerging growth opportunities.

''Wipro Limited announced that Badri Srinivasan will lead the India and Southeast Asia businesses under the company's APMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East, India and Africa) Strategic Market Unit,'' the statement said.

Srinivasan joined Wipro in January 2022 as the Managing Director for Southeast Asia, where he led the consolidation of strategic transformational engagements with clients while strengthening the company's talent base and brand presence.

The initiatives under his leadership helped accelerate Wipro's business growth and revenue expansion across key markets in the region. Badri is a member of the Board of Wipro's strategic subsidiaries and acquired entities in Asia (Capco, Rizing and Designit), and a member of Wipro's Global Leadership Team.

According to Srinivasan, enterprises across India and Southeast Asia are looking at pragmatic approaches to strengthen their market leadership and attain the desired goals of business transformation, leveraging technology, and going beyond cost savings.

''I look forward to strengthening Wipro's positioning in these regions as a purpose-driven value orchestrator for clients, partners, and employees,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)