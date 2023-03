New White House bank regulation plan impacts short list of banks

The White House's plan to strengthen the U.S. banking system announced on Thursday makes new demands on a small group of midsized banks. The plan asks regulators to demand banks with between $100 billion and $250 billion in assets increase liquidity and capital, and submit to extra stress tests, among other changes.

Here is the banks that would be impacted, based on the Federal Reserve's last bank asset report dated Dec. 31, 2022, ranked from largest to smallest. BANK ASSETS, BILLION

Citizens Bank $226.4 First Republic $212.6

Morgan Stanley Priv. Bnk $209.7 Silicon Valley $209.0

Fifth Third Bank $206.3 Morgan Stanley Bank $201.4

Manufacturers & Traders $200.3 Keybank $187.6

Huntington $182.3 Ally Bank $181.9

BMO Harris $176.9 HSBC Bank USA $162.4

American Express $155.4 Northern TC $154.5

Regions Bank, AL $154.2 Discover $129.4

Signature $110.4 First Citizens $109.2

MUFG Union $104.4

