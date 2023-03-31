Canada decision on Rogers-Shaw deal may come on Friday
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2023 07:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 07:04 IST
Canadian Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne is set to rule on Rogers Communications Inc's C$20 billion ($15 billion) deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc on Friday, The Globe and Mail reported on Thursday, citing two sources.
($1 = 1.3513 Canadian dollars)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement